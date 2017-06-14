See negative opening: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' technical report:

Indian benchmark Index Nifty yesterday opened at 9616 and closed at 9607 after making a low of 9595. The Index started the week on a negative note, as investors remained cautious ahead of FOMC meeting which is widely expected to raise its key rates by 25 basis points. Fed to announce its monetary policy today at 12 midnight and Indian market is expected to take the effect of the same tomorrow morning.

Bank nifty opened at 23447 and closed at 23477 after making a low of 23447.

Small cap Index last day made a high of 7388 and closed at 7339. The cash stocks have seen profit booking from last two days ahead of FOMC meeting.

Nifty to open gap down by 6 points at 9607 against yesterday’s close of 9613 as per SGX Nifty.

