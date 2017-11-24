App
Nov 24, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See flat opening: Dynamic Levels

According to a report by Dynamic Levels, Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 6 points against yesterday close of 10370 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10364.

Dynamic Levels' technical report:

Yesterday IT was top performing sector rose by 1.44% followed by Energy –Oil & Gas. Aptech zoomed by 19.45%, Sonata Software rose by 4.44 8K Miles was up by 5% and Quick Heal gained by 4.35%.

Stock which gained in Energy –Oil & Gas sector was Alphageo which was up by 3.06% and Selan Exploration which gained by 2.92% from its previous close.

Yesterday, Nifty opened at 10358 and closed at 10349 after making a low of 10307. Smallcap Index opened at 8580 and closed at 8611 after making a low of 8534.

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 6 points against yesterday close of 10370 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10364.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - F&O

