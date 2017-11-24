See flat opening: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' technical report:

Yesterday IT was top performing sector rose by 1.44% followed by Energy –Oil & Gas. Aptech zoomed by 19.45%, Sonata Software rose by 4.44 8K Miles was up by 5% and Quick Heal gained by 4.35%.

Stock which gained in Energy –Oil & Gas sector was Alphageo which was up by 3.06% and Selan Exploration which gained by 2.92% from its previous close.

Yesterday, Nifty opened at 10358 and closed at 10349 after making a low of 10307. Smallcap Index opened at 8580 and closed at 8611 after making a low of 8534.

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 6 points against yesterday close of 10370 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10364.

