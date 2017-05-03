App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 03, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

See 9400-9600 on Nifty in short-term says Sandeep Shah of Motilal Oswal

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep J Shah, Associate Director of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management shared his readings and outlook on market and specific stocks and sectors.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sandeep J Shah, Associate Director of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management shared his readings and outlook on market and specific stocks and sectors.

Shah said, the short-term target for the Nifty is 9400-9600 because the bull market seems to have climbed the wall of worry, "This has been a very slow gradual bull market, which began in 2011 and in six years we have doubled in intensity," he said.

Talking about the NPA issue of banks that have already reported earnings, he said there were no nasty surprises and don't expect any big nasty surprises from the ones that will report numbers going forward.

He said one can see some buying opportunity in banking space post Q4 results.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

