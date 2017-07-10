App
Jul 10, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Second half of FY18 to hold cues for recovery; play stocks in IT, pharma: Ambit

Pramod Gubbi of Ambit Capital believes earnings recovery is the key, but GST disruption to keep situation unclear for the next two quarters.

As the market trades around fresh record-high levels, the next big trigger for the Street could be a recovery in the earnings momentum.

“It (earnings recovery) is very crucial. We have been waiting for it for quite some time now,” Pramod Gubbi, Head of Equities at Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18. Having said that, he does not expect massive changes in the current momentum. In fact, there could be disruption due to GST in the next two quarters.

“This won’t be a clean quarter to get a sense of how strong earnings recovery is. We will have to look at the second half of the fiscal year for recovery,” he told the channel.

So, what should be one's strategy in this kind of a situation?

Gubbi said that while GST is a long-term positive, in the short-term economy would recover, but not at the same pace. “We are still awaiting the long-awaited investment cycle to begin,” he added.

On sectors, he said that pharmaceuticals and IT were relatively long term recovery stories. One could be more stock selective than the sector, he added. Meanwhile, FMCG and private banks remain more broad-based investment opportunities and one can park funds if an investor is saddled with money.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

