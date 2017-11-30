App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 29, 2017 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI tweaks supervisory framework for stock brokers

The move is part of efforts to strengthen supervision framework for stock brokers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

SEBI asked bourses to ensure that brokers provide details about securities pledged by a client as well as funds raised by way of pledging.

The move is part of efforts to strengthen supervision framework for stock brokers. In a circular, SEBI has asked bourses to put in place a framework and ensure that brokers upload "ISIN wise number of securities pledged, if any, and funds raised from the pledging of such securities and consolidated number of securities pledged, if any, and the funds raised from the pledging of such securities" on a monthly basis.

The requisite information for each client has to be uploaded on to the system of the exchange where the broker is a member.

Currently, only consolidated information was required in this regard.

ISIN (International Securities Identification Numbers) code, which has 12 characters, is used for uniquely identifying securities like stocks, bonds warrants and commercial papers.

To ensure more transparency, brokers should also furnish day-wise ISIN details on a standalone as well as the consolidated basis on the last trading day of the month.

The regulator said that exchange would forward this information to clients through email, while consolidated information will be sent through SMS.

These provisions will be applied one month from the date of this circular.

tags #Business #markets #SEBI

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.