SEBI to take up options trading in commodities, unified licence for brokers at Apr 26 meet

Moneycontrol News

Capital and commodities regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will discuss unified licence for brokers, options trading for commodities, and rules for listing of security receipts issued by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), at its upcoming board meet on April 26, sources told Moneycontrol.

The SEBI board will also take up regulations for intermediaries, in line with suggestions of Bimal Jalan Committee. The panel had suggested a five-yearly review of the working of intermediaries. The current period for the review ends on June 31.

The regulator is also considering raising shareholding limit in depositories to 51 percent from the current 26 percent. The tenure of independent directors in exchanges could also be hiked to five years from three.

Options Trading

The regulatory board could also re-introduce options trading for commodity exchanges. The Finance Ministry is parallely studying if a change in Securities Contracts (regulation) Act (SCRA) required for allowing this.

SEBI is keen on delivery-based options in commodities, said a source familiar with the development.

Under a proposal, option positions will be converted into future position three days prior to the tender period, a source familiar with the proposal said. Currently, traders in commodity futures have a choice of taking or giving delivery of commodities they are trading in.

Trading activity surges five days prior to the expiry of the commodity options. During these days traders also decide on settlement mode for payments ? physical delivery or cash.

SEBI may provide a chance to settle in cash before the proposed three days. If the options holder converts the positions into futures, they will be obligated to take or give delivery, as per the futures contract specifications.

The SEBI board had proposed amendments to the SCRA since this is a hybrid product.

According to a Finance Ministry official, a preliminary study shows no requirement for amendment in SCRA. As per the Forward Contracts Regulation Act (FCRA), such hybrid products can be allowed in the market.

?Now, it is up to regulator whether they want to introduce it in coming board meeting or not,? the official said.

Further, when the board meet next, it plans to propose an amendment to the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR). This is likely to include security receipts issued by a securitisation company or a reconstruction company under the SARFAESI Act in ICDR infrastructure section with this amendment.

Consultation Paper

After the meeting, the regulator will issue a consultation paper on amendment to ICDR.

?SEBI has set itself six to nine months? time to form guidelines for listing and trading of security receipts on stock exchanges,? a source said.

SEBI may also clear unified licence for intermediaries framework in this board meeting.