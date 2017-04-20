App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 20, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi to make daily cause list public on enforcement action

Markets regulator Sebi has decided to make daily cause list public about enforcement action taken against entities for violation of securities laws.

Sebi to make daily cause list public on enforcement action

Markets regulator Sebi has decided to make daily cause list public about enforcement action taken against entities for violation of securities laws. The regulator said that details of quasi-judicial hearings conducted under the securities laws by Adjudicating Officers, Designated Authorities and Whole-Time Members of Sebi, will be uploaded on the website to enable all stakeholders to be aware of different stages of pending proceedings.

In order to make entities aware of the details of quasi- judicial hearings, it has decided to publish a daily "cause- list" on its website, the regulator said in a statement. Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) launched its revamped website having several user-friendly features and compatible with all desktop and mobile devices.

The revamped website ensure a better user experience across various devices, including desktop and mobile. The website now also allows visitors to share web pages on their social media network.

The 'search' function has been enhanced with better search facilities in databases as well as in the content files.

Besides, the content has been increased to enable need based search in order to increase accessibility of data. The speed of loading web pages has also been raised significantly. PTI SP .

tags #Business #markets

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.