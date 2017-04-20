Sebi to make daily cause list public on enforcement action

Markets regulator Sebi has decided to make daily cause list public about enforcement action taken against entities for violation of securities laws. The regulator said that details of quasi-judicial hearings conducted under the securities laws by Adjudicating Officers, Designated Authorities and Whole-Time Members of Sebi, will be uploaded on the website to enable all stakeholders to be aware of different stages of pending proceedings.

In order to make entities aware of the details of quasi- judicial hearings, it has decided to publish a daily "cause- list" on its website, the regulator said in a statement. Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) launched its revamped website having several user-friendly features and compatible with all desktop and mobile devices.

The revamped website ensure a better user experience across various devices, including desktop and mobile. The website now also allows visitors to share web pages on their social media network.

The 'search' function has been enhanced with better search facilities in databases as well as in the content files.

Besides, the content has been increased to enable need based search in order to increase accessibility of data. The speed of loading web pages has also been raised significantly. PTI SP .