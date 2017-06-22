App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 21, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi to float consultation paper on equity derivatives mkt

Regulator Sebi will float a consultation paper to develop equity derivatives markets in the country in line with the emerging trends and global best practices.

Sebi to float consultation paper on equity derivatives mkt

Regulator Sebi will float a consultation paper to develop equity derivatives markets in the country in line with the emerging trends and global best practices.

A draft paper on "Growth and Development of Equity Derivatives Market in India" was presented before the Sebi's board today.

Now, Sebi has decided to have consultation with stakeholders on the need "to review the derivatives market framework, including product suitability for investors, so as to further strengthen the framework in line with the emerging trends and global best practices".

Besides, the regulator has exempted private equity funds and real estate funds or Category II Alternative investment funds (AIFs) from the one-year lock-in requirement in initial public offerings (IPOs).

Currently, the entire pre-IPO holding of such investors can not be sold for one year after the listing.

"Presently, in case of an IPO, there are relaxed rules for lock-in provision to Category I AIFs. The board approved the proposal for extending such relaxation to Category II AIFs also," Sebi said.

tags #markets

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.