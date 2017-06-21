SEBI to complete probe into misuse of LTCG tax by September

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is currently investigating 145 entities in connection with evading tax through Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG).

The regulator has sent details of 85 entities it suspects of price manipulation to the Income Tax department. In some of these cases, the I-T department has reverted to SEBI with more evidence.

The Income Tax department is currently probing entities which had allegedly made ill-gotten long term capital gains to evade taxes worth Rs 34,000 crore.

“There are 145 cases with us. Investigation is already over in 85 of them and the report has been shared with Central Board of Direct Taxes," SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters on Wednesday. "The view is that where there is market manipulation we should take action. If there is tax avoidance and no market manipulation, those cases have to be brought to the notice of CBDT."

SEBI will take another look at cases which have come back to the regulator, he said. "We plan to complete 145 investigations by the end of September and keep all other departments fully informed in a transparent manner.”

According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also looking into this matter.

The income tax department is also keeping a close eye on the regulator for this investigation. It feels that if SEBI does not find price manipulation in these cases, then the tax department will not able to put a penalty on the basis of tax evasion.

“We are putting our faith in SEBI. If the regulator is not able to find any price manipulation, then the I-T department's case will be weak with respect to LTCG," a senior income tax official told Moneycontrol.

He added: "When we ask suspects about evading tax through LTCG, they say that the law permits them to buy and sell and SEBI has not passed any adverse order against them. In this scenario, it would be difficult to pursue any matter related to tax evasion through LTCG against them”.

In the event that nothing comes of these cases, the Income Tax department may refer them to the Enforcement Directorate to pursue money laundering charges. According to sources, there is certainly a cash component involved in these cases.