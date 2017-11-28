App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 27, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Finalysis Credit & Guarantee

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), 13 complaints related to non-receipt of shares after transfer, among others, were pending against the firm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company for failure to redress investor grievances.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), 13 complaints related to non-receipt of shares after transfer, among others, were pending against the firm.

All the complaints were filed with the regulator during the period from February to May, 2013 in Sebi Complaints Redressal System (SCORES).

"The lack of response by the noticee (Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd) in resolving the complaint/ responding to Sebi has resulted in delay of more than four years in all the thirteen complaints and all the thirteen complaints continue to be pending as on date.

"This is a deliberate act by the noticee and detrimental to the interest of the securities market and Sebi's endeavour for speedy redressal of investor grievance," the regulator said in an order.

The regulator also noted that by not responding to its direction to appear before it for discussion regarding redressal of investor complaints, the firm has clearly indicated its unwillingness and disregard towards its responsibility to redress investor complaints.

tags #Market news

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.