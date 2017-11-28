Sebi slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Finalysis Credit & Guarantee

Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company for failure to redress investor grievances.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), 13 complaints related to non-receipt of shares after transfer, among others, were pending against the firm.

All the complaints were filed with the regulator during the period from February to May, 2013 in Sebi Complaints Redressal System (SCORES).

"The lack of response by the noticee (Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company Ltd) in resolving the complaint/ responding to Sebi has resulted in delay of more than four years in all the thirteen complaints and all the thirteen complaints continue to be pending as on date.

"This is a deliberate act by the noticee and detrimental to the interest of the securities market and Sebi's endeavour for speedy redressal of investor grievance," the regulator said in an order.

The regulator also noted that by not responding to its direction to appear before it for discussion regarding redressal of investor complaints, the firm has clearly indicated its unwillingness and disregard towards its responsibility to redress investor complaints.