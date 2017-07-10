SEBI seeks detailed report from NSE on software snag

Moneycontrol News

Following the National Stock Exchange’s three-hour coma this morning which set the alarm bells ringing among brokers, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sought a detailed report from the bourse. F&O and cash trading came to a standstill following a software problem. A market display problem was observed in the cash market and was rectified.

SEBI held a meeting on Monday in which NSE officials were present. The matter is being examined by the internal technical team of NSE and external vendors, to analyse and identify the cause which led to the issue and to suggest solutions to prevent recurrence. Prima facie, there was no human factor in the snag, confirmed a source to Moneycontrol.

Over 50 percent trades were rejected. A source, who works in a broking firm, told Moneycontrol: “We collect trading rates a day before pre-opening and send them to the exchange. However, more than 50 percent trades were rejected and weren’t executed”.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, a NSE source confirmed that trades which were executed during the three-hour period weren’t cancelled.

NSE resumed trading at 12.30 p.m. However, retail investors and small traders weren’t able to discover proper price quotes. Only members who had their servers in a co-location facility of the bourse were getting proper quotes. A Dalal Street broker said: “Small brokers and retail investors were not able to get proper quotes even after 12.30 pm when the exchange claimed that trading was progressing smoothly”.

Brokers believe the exchange could have shifted trade to a disaster recovery centre which is based out of Chennai. NSE, however, said that since this was largely a software problem, a shift to the disaster recovery center would not have made any difference. The system was expected to be rectified quickly and shifting to a BCP (business continuity plan) site would have taken a longer time, added the source.

It is worth noting that KV Kamath Committee in 2015 had recommended merging the clearing houses of both NSE and BSE. According to the recommendation, which NSE was against adopting, any eventuality arising out of a technical snag such as the one that paralysed the bourse could have been avoided.

The Finance Ministry has sought a report from SEBI on this issue. SEBI will also submit a detailed report to Finance Ministry.