Sebi revokes curbs on Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel

The regulator had taken action against the 331 companies following a reference from the corporate affairs ministry.
Sebi lifted the curbs imposed on Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd, which was in the list of 331 suspected shell companies, after finding no "prima facie evidence" of misrepresentation of books.
Among others, there were trading restrictions on the company's promoters. "In absence of prima facie evidence / suspicion of misrepresentation by the company, misuse of the books of accounts/ funds of the company or violation of LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, there is no reasonable ground to further verify the financials of the company warranting an audit," Sebi Whole Time Member Madhabi Puri Buch said in the order.