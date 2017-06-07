App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 07, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi provides clarity on lock-in period for CCDs

Markets regulator Sebi today provided clarity to PC Jeweller on the lock-in period required for unlisted compulsorily convertible debentures.

Sebi provides clarity on lock-in period for CCDs

Markets regulator Sebi today provided clarity to PC Jeweller on the lock-in period required for unlisted compulsorily convertible debentures.

The watchdog has explained the applicability of ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) with respect to such debentures.

PC Jeweller had issued little over 42.6 lakh CCDs to DVI Fund (Mauritius) Ltd in May 2016 and these securities were not listed.

To have clarity on regulatory requirements with respect to issuance of these CCDs, the company had sought an informal guidance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"...where the requirement of trading approval is not applicable to the convertible (ie. where the holder of the CCDs do not intend to list the CCDs within 18 months from the date of allotment), lock-in period shall commence from the relevant date and end on the expiry of six months from the date of allotment of the CCDs," Sebi said quoting ICDR norms.

While giving the guidance, the regulator also said the view is based on the information furnished by the company and that "different facts or conditions might lead to a different result".

tags #Business #Companies #markets

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.