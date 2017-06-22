SEBI promotes two employees to Executive Director post

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has promoted two employees to the post of Executive Director.

These are the first appointments since the norms were changed to recruit more internal staff for higher positions.

Nagendra Parekh and Amarjeet Singh have been made Executive Directors. They were both Chief General Managers previously. The regulator is yet to decide on portfolios for them.

Parekh is currently the seniormost general manager at SEBI and was previously a member at Forward Market Commission. Singh is currently working as an executive assistant to the Chairman.

At a board meeting in April, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi had cleared a long-pending demand of SEBI Employees Association to increase the representation of internal employees in Executive Director posts. Now, more than 60 percent of ED positions will be filled internally.

The SEBI Board also changed the constitution of the recruitment panel, which will include a chairman, two board members and two external members. The chairman will select the external members.

SEA had on several occasions made its case before the regulator’s board and chairman. However, previous SEBI chief UK Sinha did not give the green light to raise the limit above 50 percent. After Tyagi took over in March, SEA made the demand again and got his approval in his first SEBI board meeting.

The SEA, which represents more than 600 employees, had also filed a petition before the Bombay High Court saying lateral hiring instead of promoting internal candidates was impacting their morale and in violation of regulations.

The court, however, dismissed the petition saying that SEBI has the power to hire outside candidates.