App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 31, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi plans scheme for awareness on commodities derivatives

Under the scheme, eligible entities interested in conducting commodities awareness programmes can approach Sebi for recognition and these entities can impart education in the field of commodity derivatives on topics such as forward or futures contracts, hedging and risks, among others.

Sebi plans scheme for awareness on commodities derivatives

Markets regulators Sebi today said it has formulated a scheme to spread awareness about commodities derivatives among farmers, manufacturers and cooperative groups.

Under the scheme, eligible entities interested in conducting commodities awareness programmes can approach Sebi for recognition and these entities can impart education in the field of commodity derivatives on topics such as forward or futures contracts, hedging and risks, among others.

"The aim of the scheme is to reach the farmers/ producers, farmers cooperatives/ groups in various parts of the country," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said. The recognised Commodities Derivatives Trainers (CoTs) are expected to organise programmes in small towns and rural areas in order to provide easy access to farmers as well as their associations; and other stakeholders such as hedgers, traders, processors, exporters, importers and consumers. Spelling out the eligibility criteria for CoTs, Sebi said that applicants should be a trust, society, company, NGO and institution in the field of education/other developmental/ ancillary activities pertaining to commodity derivatives.

Among other requirements, they need to have a three-year experience in the field of commodity derivatives. "Applicant is in existence for at least three years at the time of applying to Sebi and has experience of working with the erstwhile Forward Market Commission (FMC)or any Central or state government body etc in the area of education/ other developmental/ ancillary activities pertaining to commodities derivatives," Sebi said.

Sebi will give recognition to CoTs for a period of one year initially, however, they can apply for renewal upon the expiry of the recognition.

tags #Market news #SEBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.