App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 15, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi orders attachment of bank a/c of Green India,7 others

In October 2016, Sebi had directed the firm and its seven directors to refund the money which the company had collected by issuing secured optionally convertible debentures to the investors without complying with public issue norms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund folios of Green India Infra Projects and its seven directors to recover dues of over Rs 5 crore.

In October 2016, Sebi had directed the firm and its seven directors to refund the money which the company had collected by issuing secured optionally convertible debentures to the investors without complying with public issue norms.

As per the regulator's attachment order dated November 10, Rs 5 crore was collected through the issuance of secured optionally convertible debentures to the allottees and the amount was to be refunded with an annual interest of 15 per cent.

The order has come after the eight entities failed to comply with the regulator's direction to refund the investors.

related news

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers held by the firm and directors.

Also, the regulator has directed National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd and all the mutual funds to attach the demat accounts and folios of the firm and the directors.

The seven directors are Pradeep Kumar Singh, Panchanan Pradhan, Trinath Panda, Snehlata Singh, Suchitra Rani Panda, Sandeep Kumar Singh and Debasis Padhy.

Sebi has been given powers to attach properties and bank accounts, among other things, of entities which have failed to comply with the regulators directions involving payment of penalties and other dues.

tags #Green india #Market news #SEBI

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.