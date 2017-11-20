SEBI looks to expedite process for finalising universal exchange norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is looking to expedite the process of finalising norms for a universal exchange—an exchange that can offer both securities and commodities trading. Such exchanges will not have to set up a different entity to offer a platform for commodities trading or equities trading, as is the case at present.

Sources told Moneycontrol that SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi met the top management of all exchanges last week to know their views on the concept of a universal exchange.

A source who attended the meeting told Moneycontrol: “SEBI Chairman patiently listened to views of both the sides — commodities and stock exchanges.”

While commodities exchanges need 2-3 years time to adapt to universal exchange platform, stock exchanges are ready.

Another source who attended the meeting told Moneycontrol: “MCX and NCDEX wanted 2-3 years’ time before implementing universal exchange regulations. They have said we are not ready as of now and require more time for competing with stock exchanges.”

SEBI had indicated earlier also that it wants to implement the universal exchange platform soon and is working rigorously on the regulations for the same.

“Exchanges have a free hand for equity trading and have more facilities, for example, co-location facility and market making — both are allowed for equity markets but not for commodities trading,” said a market expert who did not wish to be named.

Also, at the time of the merger of SEBI and Forward Market Commission in 2015, commodity exchanges were given three years’ time to set up clearing corporations, the deadline for which is next year.

Commodity exchanges have also given SEBI the rationale that there are very few economies globally that have embraced the concept of a universal exchange.

“If the regulator allows a universal exchange platform and stock exchanges start with non-agri segment, where MCX is the market leader, it may hit MCX’s business. MCX is the market leader and accounts for more than 90 percent market share in commodities trading,” another market expert told Moneycontrol.

“On the other hand, MCX will also launch currency trading, which they had already announced. That could hit businesses of NSE and BSE. However, currency trading accounts for a small portion of total earnings of NSE and BSE,” the expert said.

NSE and BSE have already started commodity trading in International Finance Center Gandhinagar where domestic investors are not allowed to trade.

“Once the regulator gives a nod for setting up universal exchanges, it might trigger a price war among the exchanges in the commodity space,” said Amit Chandra, Senior Analyst of HDFC Securities.

“Currently, MCX’s transaction charges are at Rs 2.9 on Rs 1 lakh of trade, while NSE charges Rs 1.9 on Rs 1 lakh of trade. Once universal exchanges are set up, exchanges will give discounts to traders to attract volumes. Since stock exchanges do not incur any extra cost for setting up commodity trading platform they might give freebies to traders,” Chandra said.

Stock exchanges are ready to start commodity trading. National Stock Exchange Managing Director Vikram Limaye had recently told Moneycontrol: “We will take less than 3 months’ time period for starting a commodity exchange.”

Similarly BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Chauhan told Moneycontrol: “Our infrastructure is ready for launching commodity exchange and we are just waiting for regulations on universal exchange.”

A market source close to the development told Moneycontrol that both the exchanges will start with non-agri segment in the commodity space.

“I expect that exchanges will start earning at least after one year of launch of universal exchange. We are already seeing pressure on MCX since the last one month,” said Chandra.

Commodity exchanges have also sought from the regulator exclusivity period for products they launch after implementation of universal exchanges.

A senior official of SEBI confirmed to Moneycontrol that they have recently met officials from exchanges. “Let’s see how much time to give to commodity exchanges for implementing a universal exchange,” the official said.