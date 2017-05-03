SEBI looking to tighten norms for statutory auditors of listed companies

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) is looking to tighten norms for statutory auditors of listed companies with a view to making them more accountable.

Sources tell Moneycontrol that the regulator has started initial discussions with stakeholders to put in place a set of rules which will define parameters based on which statutory auditors will have to be hired by listed companies.

“The regulator feels if the statutory auditors play their roles efficiently then promoters won’t [siphon off company] funds easily. We should frame tougher norms for empanelling auditors and make them more accountable towards the regulator,” a source privy to development told Moneycontrol.

A statutory auditor’s role is critical to a company’s image as they vet a company’s financial records and give a fair view of the state of the company’s affairs. However, statutory auditors have been found wanting in this area as a number of high-profile instances, most notably of Satyam’s, have shown in the past. For investors, whose reliable source of information is often a company’s financial records, it is a costly bet if an audit report misses out on malpractices. Along with Satyam, which in many ways set the ball rolling on a statutory auditor’s many blind spots, audit reports of United Spirits and Kingfisher Airlines were also found to have glaring loopholes.

In order to avoid another Satyam-like ‘error’, SEBI is working to make statutory auditors more vigilant.

"From the global perspective, there are umpteen examples where regulators have taken defaulting auditors to task. Recently, a similar stance was taken by SEBI in response to defaults on part of statutory auditors. In the case of United Spirits, SEBI is examining the role of auditors in non-detection of diversion of funds. Such action by SEBI in response to misconduct or malpractices on part of the auditors is also independent and additional to the action that may be taken by ICAI (The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India),” says Vaneesa Aggarwal, Partner, Suvan Law Advisors.

In recent times, following complaints, SEBI has turned its gaze on audit reports on Raymond, Treehouse, S Kumars Nationwide, Gujarat NRE coke, REI Agro and Elder Pharma.

In some cases, company promoters were known to have appointed statutory auditors who, for a fee, guaranteed them a favourable review.

However, it is believed that SEBI proposal, if it comes to fruition, will put paid to all such collusions. And, more importantly, forensic audits of company reports will gain the trust of investors.

“If the regulator makes tougher norms, then financial audits will re-gain the confidence of investors,” a market expert told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

JN Gupta, Founder of SES Proxy Firm, also said that any such step taken by lawmakers like SEBI will be welcome and must be enforced religiously.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs also wanted to super-regulate the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, due to immense pressure from chartered accountant lobby this step failed to get traction.