Sebi launches revamped website with user-friendly features

Expanding its digital presence, markets regulator Sebi today launched its revamped website having several user-friendly features and compatible with all desktop and mobile devices.

The revamped website will ensure a better user experience across various devices, including desktop and mobile, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

The website now also allows visitors to share web pages on their social media network.

The 'search' function has been enhanced with better search facilities in databases as well as in the content files.

Besides, the content has been increased to enable need based search in order to increase accessibility of data. The speed of loading web pages has also been raised significantly.

"The new website is compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines... for making web content more accessible to differently abled people and also conforms to the guidelines for Indian government websites," it said.