Sebi invites bids for maintenance of office

Markets regulator Sebi has invited bids from independent agencies to provide staffers for maintenance of its office.

The agency would be providing various categories of outsourced staff like data entry operators, receptionists, supervisors, liftmen, mailing desk assistants, office assistants and helpers for associated works relating to general services for Sebi's office premises in Mumbai.

Listing out the eligibility criteria, Sebi said that bidders have carried out one similar job for value of Rs 3.84 crore per annum for PSUs, financial institutions and autonomous bodies during the last seven years.

Among other requirements, the agency should have a minimum average annual turnover of Rs 2.4 crore during last three years. It need to have strong financial position and should not have incurred any loss in more than two years during the last five years.

"The agency should have its full fledged office setup in Mumbai, equipped with telephone, computer facilities and having support staff to deal with the statutory authorities' requirements with regard to contract labour/staff etc. It should have a dedicated phone number available 24X7 for lodging complaints," Sebi said in a public notice.

The agency having experience in handling the works related to providing outsourced staff in PSU, financial institutions and autonomous bodies during the last seven years can submit their bids.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that contract will be given for three years and can be extended further.