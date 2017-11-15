App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 15, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi invites applications for chief economist post

It would be a first for Sebi to have a chief economist, who would be responsible for overall macro-economic scenario analysis including interplay of various financial sector regulatory activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In order to strengthen its research capabilities, regulator Sebi is looking to hire a chief economist, whose position will be equivalent to that of an executive director in terms of pay and benefits.

In an advertisement, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited applications for the position.

It would be a first for Sebi to have a chief economist, who would be responsible for overall macro-economic scenario analysis including interplay of various financial sector regulatory activities.

Among others, the officer would be instrumental in strengthening research and database management capabilities and backing regulations and strategy with sound economics.

related news

The position of chief economist would be equivalent to that of an executive director of Sebi in terms of pay, allowances and benefits.

The person would be appointed for a three-year period and will get a pay of Rs 55 lakh per annum.

Spelling out the eligibility criteria, Sebi said that the candidate should have an experience of at least 20 years, including five years in a similar position in a leading organisation in the financial sector.

The person should have a first class post-graduation degree in finance or economics from a reputed university. The regulator said that a PhD degree would be a desirable qualification.

The markets watchdog has asked the interested candidates to send the application by December 2, this year.

Currently, Sebi has a dedicated research team under the department of economic policy and analysis. The team maintains statistics for the entire capital market, publishes Sebi's monthly bulletin, annual report, reports on the economic outlook of the country as well as securities markets.

Earlier in 2011, an advertisement was issued by Sebi, inviting applications for the post of chief economist. However, it received a lacklustre response.

Besides, the selection committee, constituted to scrutinise the applications, could not find a suitable candidate and accordingly the matter was closed.

tags #Chief Economist #Market news #SEBI

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.