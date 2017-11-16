App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 16, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi creates new category of reporting FPI investment in hybrid securities

Currently, the daily FPI net investment data and the FPI Assets Under Custody (AUC) data are disseminated by the depositories (NSDL and CDSL) for equity and debt markets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Market regulator SEBI today said foreign portfolio investors should report their investment in hybrid securities separately and asked the depositories to make necessary arrangements for this.

Currently, the daily FPI net investment data and the FPI Assets Under Custody (AUC) data are disseminated by the depositories (NSDL and CDSL) for equity and debt markets.

Presently, FPI investments are classified as either debt or equity depending on the type of the security in which the FPIs transact.

While FPIs are permitted to invest in REITs and InvITs, which are classified as hybrid securities, presently, the said investments are not reflected in the daily FPI net investment data or the monthly/fortnightly FPI AUC data.

In a circular, SEBI said, "In order to capture FPI investment data in hybrid securities, a third category termed as 'Hybrid Security' shall be created for the purpose of capturing and disseminating FPI investment data in Hybrid securities."

Sebi asked depositories (NSDL and CDSL) to put in place the necessary systems for the daily reporting by the custodians of the FPIs and disseminate on their websites, the AUC of the FPIs in debt, equity and hybrid securities This circular has come into effect immediately.

tags #FPI investment #Market news #SEBI

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.