SEBI clears proposal to fill more Executive Director posts internally

Moneycontrol News

Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi has cleared a long-pending demand of SEBI Employees Association (SEA) to increase the representation of internal employees in executive director (ED) posts.

After the SEBI Board modified the regulation, now more than 60 percent of ED positions will be filled internally.

At present, there are nine ED posts, of which six are filled. Four of these are occupied by internal employees.

SEA had on several occasions made its case before the regulator’s board and chairman. However, previous SEBI chief UK Sinha did not give the green light to raise the limit above 50 percent. After Tyagi took over in March, SEA made its demand again and got his approval in his first SEBI board meeting.

“We are convinced with this move, since SEBI has completed more than 27 years and we have competent employees who have rich experience of every segment,” an SEA member told Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

A SEBI official told Moneycontrol that it was a good move that should have been taken long back.

There are currently 25 chief general managers at SEBI, of which eight have completed more than seven years and 11 have completed more than five years of service in the grade.

SEA had earlier approached the Bombay High Court in this regard, but its plea was rejected.

The SEBI Board also changed the constitution of the recruitment panel, which will include a chairman, two board members and two external members. The chairman will select the external members.