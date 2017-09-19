SEBI clears decks for a fourth whole-time member on board to take on extra work

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has agreed to appoint one more whole-time member on its board. With this addition, the capital and commodities regulator will have a total of four whole-time members.

The move follows a letter which the Finance Ministry had written to SEBI sanctioning the appointment of 2 whole-time members on January 10. However, after internal discussions with its members, SEBI has finalised the appointment of only one whole-time member.

Given the increased workload seen after Forward Markets Commission merged with SEBI in 2015, the regulator convinced the Board of the need for hiring one more whole-time member to oversee commodities.

Besides, SEBI also felt that issues surrounding corporate governance – a hot topic in the last few years – required an extra hand on deck to sort them out.

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol that SEBI believed a senior member would help resolve pending issues. Another source close to the development told Moneycontrol that in the last two years, SEBI Board often worked with its full strength of 3 members.

SEBI Board member Prashant Saran retired last year in June and his replacement G Mahalingam joined in the first week of October. Rajeev Aggarwal also demitted office in November last year after completing his five-year tenure. His replacement Madhabi Puri Buch joined in April this year.

Even as SEBI is looking around for someone to replace S Raman who completed his tenure this September, a fourth whole-time member is largely seen as a much-needed back-up to handle the extra work. The extra member’s job profile will include commodity and legal affairs.