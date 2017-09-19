App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Sep 19, 2017 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI clears decks for a fourth whole-time member on board to take on extra work

The move follows a letter which the Finance Ministry had written to SEBI sanctioning the appointment of 2 whole-time members on January 10.

SEBI clears decks for a fourth whole-time member on board to take on extra work

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has agreed to appoint one more whole-time member on its board. With this addition, the capital and commodities regulator will have a total of four whole-time members.

The move follows a letter which the Finance Ministry had written to SEBI sanctioning the appointment of 2 whole-time members on January 10. However, after internal discussions with its members, SEBI has finalised the appointment of only one whole-time member.

Given the increased workload seen after Forward Markets Commission merged with SEBI in 2015, the regulator convinced the Board of the need for hiring one more whole-time member to oversee commodities.

Besides, SEBI also felt that issues surrounding corporate governance – a hot topic in the last few years – required an extra hand on deck to sort them out.

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol that SEBI believed a senior member would help resolve pending issues. Another source close to the development told Moneycontrol that in the last two years, SEBI Board often worked with its full strength of 3 members.

SEBI Board member Prashant Saran retired last year in June and his replacement G Mahalingam joined in the first week of October. Rajeev Aggarwal also demitted office in November last year after completing his five-year tenure. His replacement Madhabi Puri Buch joined in April this year.

Even as SEBI is looking around for someone to replace S Raman who completed his tenure this September, a fourth whole-time member is largely seen as a much-needed back-up to handle the extra work. The extra member’s job profile will include commodity and legal affairs.

tags #Market news #SEBI

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.