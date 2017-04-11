SEBI caps spending limit on Investor Protection Fund interest income

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India has put a spending limit on the Investor Protection Funds (IPF) of stock exchanges. In a move to check misuse of funds, the market regulator has said that stock exchanges, which independently run the IPF, can spend up to a maximum of 25 percent of the interest income.

According to the SEBI circular issued in the last week of February, exchanges have also been asked to carry forward over 75 percent of interest income earned on the fund. There will be tax levied on the amount carried-forward.

The IPF serves to compensate investors if the broker defaults. Investors are also paid out of the fund when they are fighting an arbitration case with brokers.

The exchanges have been using interest income, among other things, on investor education, and research. SEBI has decided to tighten the purse strings of exchanges in the wake of reports that the corpus is being used for promotional activities.

?The regulator took this decision after getting a numbers of complaints against misuse in the name of investor protection fund,? a source close to the development told Moneycontrol.

A former Managing Director of a stock exchange told Moneycontrol on condition on anonymity that bourses have been spending this money for their muscle power -- especially on media houses. ?Such complaints have triggered the regulator into taking such a harsh step,? the person said.

The regulator had informally told the exchanges that investor awareness programmes need not be conducted in five-star hotels, a practice which has been in observance until now leading to higher overheads. SEBI is also likely to mandate that only 3-star hotels be hired as venues for such programmes.

Exchanges Opposed

However, SEBI?s move hasn?t found favour with the exchanges.

?Exchanges are planning to write to the regulator for re-considering this proposal since it will have an impact on the corpus of investor protection fund,? a source close to development told Moneycontrol.

Some market experts argue that a cap on spending interest money will hamper investor awareness programmes. It is worth remembering that the regulator had asked the exchanges to open local offices in remote towns. In order to run these outfits, the exchanges would need money which will have to come from the interest money.

For its part, the regulator has sought details of investor awareness programmes which exchanges had conducted in the last one year. SEBI hopes to ascertain the number of new investors who had entered the market via these programmes.

As of current date, the IPF corpus of National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange stand at Rs 800 crore and Rs 600 crore, respectively.

It is believed that SEBI may expand this proposal to other financial institutions including the mutual fund industry.