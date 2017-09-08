SEBI-appointed SMAC to discuss weekly futures, review stock lending & borrowing, call auction

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will review the securities lending and borrowing framework at the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) meeting on Monday. Other items on the agenda for discussion include introduction of weekly futures, review of the block deal window, and review of the call auction framework.

The securities lending and borrowing (SLB) mechanism — which allows investors with a bearish view to borrow stocks and short sell them — was first introduced in late 2007. However, it has not picked up in a big way, despite the regulator repeatedly tweaking the rules.

In the absence of a deep and liquid mechanism for borrowing stocks, investors wanting to short sell can only do so in the futures and options segment. Here too, the positions have to be squared off on expiry day and settled in cash as regulations do not allow an investor to take delivery of shares or deliver the shares on settlement day even if he wants to.

Absence of a strong SLB is one of the key shortcomings in the Indian market compared to developed markets like the US, UK and some of the major Asian markets.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the regulator will discuss introduction of weekly futures in single stock futures. The regulator will have to ensure that the rules do not encourage retail investor participation in the derivatives market.

While the SMAC meeting will take place on September 11, the SEBI board meeting is scheduled for September 18.

Recently, SEBI had come out with a discussion paper seeking to deter retail participation in the equity derivatives market as it felt that a vast majority of the small investors did not understand the risks associated with the products.

The regulator will review the effectiveness of the call auction mechanism which was put in place after the blatant rigging of stocks — particularly small issues — on the first day of their listing. Till this system was put in place, there was no circuit filter for stocks on listing day. This made it easy for operators and promoters of dubious companies to manipulate the stock price on listing day and offload the shares on unsuspecting investors.

SEBI will discuss the block deal window, which was provided for buyers and sellers to do trades which were negotiated off screen and then entered in the trading terminals. However, this window has fallen into disuse over the years. Brokers say most players avoid this window while doing large deals as they have to reveal their identities.

The regulator is also mulling safeguards for execution of both on market and off-market transactions so that clients are not at risk if the broker decides to misuse their funds and securities.

Also on the agenda are a likely code of conduct for index providers and a review of initial listing norms and introduction of continuous listing norms.

Corrigendum: An earlier version of this story stated that the aforementioned issues would be discussed at a SEBI board meeting instead of at a SMAC meeting. The error is regretted.