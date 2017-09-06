App
Sep 06, 2017 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI-appointed SMAC to meet on Mon, may discuss extension of trading hours

The other talking points at the Secondary Market Advisory Committee’s meeting include corporate governance issues, shell companies.

SEBI-appointed SMAC to meet on Mon, may discuss extension of trading hours

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) may discuss the proposal to extend trading hours at the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) this coming Monday.

Other topics of discussion at the SMAC meeting include corporate governance at the stock exchange level, rules for dealing with shell companies and extending the timing for block deals.

The meeting will be attended by managing directors of all exchanges, and president of Association of National Exchange Members of India, which represents NSE brokers.

“SEBI had asked exchanges if their infrastructure could support an extension in trading hours till 5 pm or 7.30 pm. Exchanges said they are prepared,” sources close to the development told Moneycontrol.

Another source at an exchange told Moneycontrol: “Bigger broking firms are in favour of the extension in trading hours. However, smaller brokerages are resisting the move as it would increase their costs”.

“In 2009, SEBI had given a nod to exchanges for extending trading hours till 5 pm. Even currency market is open till then, hence, banks will also be comfortable with that. So, the regulator could extend the trading till 5 pm at first, and then consider a further extension. If timings are extended beyond 5 pm, the Reserve Bank could have some issues,” an exchange official told Moneycontrol.

At the meeting, the committee members could also bring up the issue of shell companies. After recently barring 331 suspected shell firms from trading, the regulator intends to step up its action. Since SEBI’s order was challenged in Securities Appellate Tribunal and some companies got relief, the regulator will now look at ways to deal with such cases more effectively, at the exchange-level.

Corporate governance issues will also be discussed at the meeting with SEBI calling for tighter disclosure norms.

tags #Market news #SEBI

