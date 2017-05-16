App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 15, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAP India launches 30 GST solution centres for MSMEs

Enterprise application software maker SAP is setting up 30 centres across 13 Indian cities to help small and medium businesses to become compliant with GST.

"With the implementation deadline of July 1 for GST law fast approaching, we wanted to ensure fast-track readiness for MSMEs," SAP India Head Strategic Solutions Neeraj Athalye said.

These centres will engage with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and showcase SAP's solution portfolio for GST, he added.

tags #Business #markets

