App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 06, 2017 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL targeting higher profitability : Chairman

Amid challenging market conditions, state-owned SAIL today said it would make every possible effort to boost its profitability.

SAIL targeting higher profitability : Chairman

Amid challenging market conditions, state-owned SAIL today said it would make every possible effort to boost its profitability.

"Every possible effort would be made by the marketing team to boost the company's profitability through complete customer satisfaction," Steel Authority of India Ltd said in a statement.

Reviewing the strategic sales initiatives for 2017-18, charted out by the marketing team, SAIL Chairman P K Singh said the "best-ever production and sales" have been achieved in the company's history last fiscal with 12 per cent growth in steel production and sales of over 13 MT.

He called for improving the performance during the current financial year and said considerably higher targets could be fulfilled with effective strategic plans.

The chairman suggested seamless supplies of SAIL steel both in the domestic and international markets.

"We can achieve our targets through greater synergy amongst various units of the organisation," Singh said.

tags #Business #Companies #P K Singh #SAIL #steel

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.