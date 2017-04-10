SAIL targeting higher profitability : Chairman

Amid challenging market conditions, state-owned SAIL today said it would make every possible effort to boost its profitability.

"Every possible effort would be made by the marketing team to boost the company's profitability through complete customer satisfaction," Steel Authority of India Ltd said in a statement.

Reviewing the strategic sales initiatives for 2017-18, charted out by the marketing team, SAIL Chairman P K Singh said the "best-ever production and sales" have been achieved in the company's history last fiscal with 12 per cent growth in steel production and sales of over 13 MT.

He called for improving the performance during the current financial year and said considerably higher targets could be fulfilled with effective strategic plans.

The chairman suggested seamless supplies of SAIL steel both in the domestic and international markets.

"We can achieve our targets through greater synergy amongst various units of the organisation," Singh said.