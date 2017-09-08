App
Sep 07, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sagar Diamond IPO opens on Sept 15

Sagar Diamond Ltd, diamond jewellery manufacturer and exporter firm, on Thursday said its initial public offer (IPO) opens on September 15.

The issue size is of 33.81 lakh equity shares.

The price band of the offer is Rs 40-45.

The issue will close on September 18, Sagar Diamond Managing Director Vaibhav Deepak Shah told reporters here.

