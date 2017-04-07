App
Apr 07, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Russia unlikely to retaliate against US military strike on Syrian airbase: Credit Suisse

“Investors’ response to the event was pretty rational. The risks which emanated from US airstrike on Syria airbase is somewhat contained.

Russia unlikely to retaliate against US military strike on Syrian airbase: Credit Suisse

Moneycontrol News

US military missile strikes against a Syrian airbase raised geopolitical concern but investors across the globe behaved in a rational manner and concerns about any retaliation of Russia looks unlikely, Philipp Lisibach Credit Suisse AG said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Asian markets including India woke up to muted global cues after the US military launched cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase controlled by President Bashar al-Assad's forces in response to a chemical attack in a rebel-held area.

“Investors’ response to the event was pretty rational. The risks which emanated from US airstrike on Syria airbase is somewhat contained. The fears that Russia will retaliate is not necessarily given at this point in time,” said Lisibach.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the US airstrikes on Syria as "an act of aggression against a sovereign state" that "dealt a serious blow to Russia-US relations," according to a Kremlin statement.

Russia said it believed Syria had destroyed all of its chemical weapons and the US strikes were based on a "far-fetched pretext."

Commenting on the Donald Trump, Lisibach said that he will influence the global economy but no one know in which direction it will go. It seems that he is struggling to introduce relevant health reforms in the US.

