Rupee weakens again to finish the day at 64.25 against the dollar

After having opened higher against the dollar on Friday, the rupee wiped its overnight gains almost immediately and continued to weaken for the better part of the day.

By the end of the session, the rupee had touched an intraday low of 64.38, after which it bounced back to some extent to end the session at 64.25 against the dollar.

Dealers said that most of the dollar buying was being done by oil marketing companies and some importing merchants, who were looking to square off their transactions before the end of the month.

“Once the dollar-rupee broke the resistance of 64.25, there was some resistance breaking buying of the dollar,” said a dealer with a Japanese Bank. “This is what pushed the pair to the low of 64.38.”

The session also witnessed the euro appreciating vis-à-vis the dollar after the Eurozone inflation numbers were made public. The Eurozone on Friday reported inflation of 1.9 percent, 40 basis points higher than the inflation number for March. This was in line with the European Central Bank’s target of keeping inflation below but close to 2 percent.

Appreciation of the euro generally translates to an appreciation of the dollar-rupee. As a result, when the Eurozone numbers were made public, investors went short on the rupee at 64.28 levels, and covered their positions when the pair touched 64.35-64.38 levels.

A dealer with a large state-owned bank said that the rupee was likely to open around the same level on Tuesday as its close on Friday. “If any follow-through selling takes place immediately after the market opens, we might see dollar-rupee test 64.15 levels again,” he said. “If that does not happen and there is no follow-through selling for the first one hour so, we might see some dollar buying once again.”

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield rose by 2 basis points to end the session at 6.96 percent. Gilt yields have been moving in a very tight range for the past couple of weeks in the absence of any fresh triggers.