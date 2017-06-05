Rupee trades higher at 64.33 against US dollar, gains 10 paise

The Indian rupee was trading at 64.33 against the US dollar on Monday, up 10 paise or 0.16 percent from Friday's closing level.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity says weak US economic data will be the reason for rupee to strengthen.

The rupee will breach 64.20 a dollar and will head towards 64, he feels. Trading range for the day will be 64-64.50, he said.

The dollar nursed losses, coming close to a seven-month low against a currency basket plumbed after disappointing US employment data prompted investors to pare back their expectations of future US Federal Reserve rate hikes.