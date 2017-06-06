Rupee to trade within 64.30-64.50/$ range, bond yield seen at 6.62-6.65%: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said the rupee has showed strength and is trading near the 64.30 a dollar pivot which is expected to hold.

USD-INR pair is expected to trade within a range of 64.30-64.50 a dollar for the day, he feels.

Meanwhile, Panda said Indian 10-year benchmark bond yield has continued to move down on the expectation of a dovish pronouncement in the coming policy.

He expects the yield to remain range bound within 6.62-6.65 percent for today.