App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 06, 2017 09:27 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee to trade within 64.30-64.50/$ range, bond yield seen at 6.62-6.65%: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank expects the bond yield to remain range bound within 6.62-6.65 percent for today.

Rupee to trade within 64.30-64.50/$ range, bond yield seen at 6.62-6.65%: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said the rupee has showed strength and is trading near the 64.30 a dollar pivot which is expected to hold.

USD-INR pair is expected to trade within a range of 64.30-64.50 a dollar for the day, he feels.

Meanwhile, Panda said Indian 10-year benchmark bond yield has continued to move down on the expectation of a dovish pronouncement in the coming policy.

He expects the yield to remain range bound within 6.62-6.65 percent for today.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.