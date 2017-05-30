Rupee to trade in 64.45-64.70/$ range; bond yield seen at 6.65-6.67%: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said the Dollar Index has firmed up a bit on the basis of political uncertainties in Europe. The USD-INR pair has been in consolidation mode around 64.50 per dollar pivot, he added.

He expects the same trend to continue as USD-INR trades in the 64.45-64.70 per dollar range.

Meanwhile, Panda said the 10-year benchmark yield has dropped to 6.67 percent from recent highs as inflation concerns dissipate. It is expected to trade within a range of 6.65-6.67 percent range for today, he feels.