App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 30, 2017 09:47 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee to trade in 64.45-64.70/$ range; bond yield seen at 6.65-6.67%: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank expects the rupee to trade in the 64.45-64.70 per dollar range.

Rupee to trade in 64.45-64.70/$ range; bond yield seen at 6.65-6.67%: HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said the Dollar Index has firmed up a bit on the basis of political uncertainties in Europe. The USD-INR pair has been in consolidation mode around 64.50 per dollar pivot, he added.

He expects the same trend to continue as USD-INR trades in the 64.45-64.70 per dollar range.

Meanwhile, Panda said the 10-year benchmark yield has dropped to 6.67 percent from recent highs as inflation concerns dissipate. It is expected to trade within a range of 6.65-6.67 percent range for today, he feels.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.