Rupee to trade in 64.20-64.60/$ range, bond yield seen at 6.60-6.65%: Raina

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said the USD-INR pair continued to trade strong tracking global dollar weakness and in sync with other emerging markets currencies.

However, the gains are being capped by strong intervention, he added.

Raina expects the currency pair to trade in the 64.20-64.60 a dollar range today.

Meanwhile, bonds have gained after lower-than-expected GDP data enhancing the chances of a dovish stance from RBI in the upcoming policy, he said.

He expects the new 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in the 6.60-6.65 percent range today.