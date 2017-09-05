Rupee to be in 63.95-64.20/$ range, bond yield seen at 6.49-6.52%: HDFC Bank

Panda feels the 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected trade in a range of 6.49-6.52 percent today.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said weak US Non-Farm payrolls number, North Korea related worries had kept dollar under pressure.

News related to North Korea-US also spooked Indian currency market in previous session.

Panda expects the USD-INR pair to play to global tunes and said the expected range could be 63.95-64.20 per dollar.