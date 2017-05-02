App
May 02, 2017 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 02, 2017 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee starts strongly but closes only 3 paise higher at 64.21

Dealers said that the domestic currency will continue to trade with a positive bias overall for some time.

Pranay Lakshminarasimhan

Moneycontrol News

After opening higher against the dollar on Tuesday, the rupee wiped out most of its overnight gains after the first couple of hours of trading and continued to trade between 64.15-64.22 for the better part of the day.

By the end of the session, the currency had touched an intraday high of 64.11 and an intraday low of 64.23. It closed at 64.21, 3 paise higher than the previous close.

Dealers said that most of the dollar buying was being done by state-owned banks, either for their own clients or for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“We generally see that after a weekend, especially a long one, there are dollars waiting to be converted to rupees, which is why the market opened higher,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. “This is what pushed the pair to the high of 64.11. But at that level, state-owned banks started buying again.”

Once the public sector banks started buying, the rupee started receding towards its previous close. However, dealers said that the domestic currency will continue to trade with a positive bias overall for some time.

“The bias on the rupee is still positive and it should strengthen a bit more from its current level. The RBI seems to be standing tall in the last couple of sessions, which is why the rally appears to have been checked,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield rose by 2 basis points to end the session at 6.98 percent. Gilt yields have been moving in a very tight range for the past couple of weeks in the absence of any fresh triggers, and analysts expect the trend to stay for the next one month.

