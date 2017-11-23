Rupee seen in range of 64.65-64.95/$, bond yield to trade at 6.95-6.99%: Kotak Bank

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said US FOMC minutes sounded caution on potential impact of sudden reversal of asset price inflation on growth.

Activity in the currency market is expected to be muted due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, according to him.

He feels the rupee holds on to its gains registered post the Moody's upgrade and is expected to trade today in the range of 64.65-64.95 against the US dollar.

On bond outlook, Shenoi said the massive fall in the G-sec yields post cancellation of open market operations reversed partially as concerns of higher crude oil prices, fiscal slippage and rising CPI resurfaced.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade in a range of 6.95-6.99 percent for the day, he feels.