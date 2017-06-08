App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 08, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee seen in range of 64.20-64.55/$, bond yield to trade at 6.52-6.57%: Shenoi

Shenoi expects 6.79 percent bond yield to trade in the range of 6.52-6.57 percent for the day.

Rupee seen in range of 64.20-64.55/$, bond yield to trade at 6.52-6.57%: Shenoi

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the rupee closed marginally stronger in previous session (9 paise higher) on the back of inflows and dovish monetary policy.

However global markets are expected to be cautious today in view of the ECB meeting, UK elections and Comey testimony, according to him.

Shenoi expects the rupee to trade in range of 64.20-64.55 against the US dollar.

On bond yield, he said lowering of inflation forecast followed by dovish statement by the RBI has made the bond market bullish.

Lower Brent crude prices and continued FII flows are likely to push yields further down, he feels.

Shenoi expects 6.79 percent bond yield to trade in the range of 6.52-6.57 percent for the day.

tags #bond yield #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.