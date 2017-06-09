Rupee seen at 64.20-64.50/$, expect bond yield rally to continue: Raina

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said the USD-INR currency pair has been consolidating in a range of 64.20-64.50 against the US dollar.

The rupee should continue to trade in this range with support expected at lower levels, he feels.

Meanwhile, the bonds have gained substantially after the recent, fairly dovish policy from RBI, with new 10-year benchmark yield close to 6.50 percent, he said.

Raina expects the rally to continue.