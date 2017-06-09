App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 09, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee seen at 64.20-64.50/$, expect bond yield rally to continue: Raina

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said the USD-INR currency pair has been consolidating in a range of 64.20-64.50 against the US dollar.

Rupee seen at 64.20-64.50/$, expect bond yield rally to continue: Raina

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said the USD-INR currency pair has been consolidating in a range of 64.20-64.50 against the US dollar.

The rupee should continue to trade in this range with support expected at lower levels, he feels.

Meanwhile, the bonds have gained substantially after the recent, fairly dovish policy from RBI, with new 10-year benchmark yield close to 6.50 percent, he said.

Raina expects the rally to continue.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.