May 31, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee rebounds to 64.55 per dollar in opening, gains 11 paise
The rupee gained 11 paise compared with previous day's closing of 64.66 a dollar.
Moneycontrol News
The Indian rupee rebounded to 64.55 against the US dollar after correction in previous session. It gained 11 paise compared with previous day's closing of 64.66 a dollar.
Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity expects the rupee to trade neutral against the dollar.
According to him, it is likely to trade in the range of 64.50-64.80 a dollar today.