App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 31, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee rebounds to 64.55 per dollar in opening, gains 11 paise

The rupee gained 11 paise compared with previous day's closing of 64.66 a dollar.

Rupee rebounds to 64.55 per dollar in opening, gains 11 paise

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee rebounded to 64.55 against the US dollar after correction in previous session. It gained 11 paise compared with previous day's closing of 64.66 a dollar.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity expects the rupee to trade neutral against the dollar.

According to him, it is likely to trade in the range of 64.50-64.80 a dollar today.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.