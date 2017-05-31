Rupee rebounds to 64.55 per dollar in opening, gains 11 paise

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee rebounded to 64.55 against the US dollar after correction in previous session. It gained 11 paise compared with previous day's closing of 64.66 a dollar.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity expects the rupee to trade neutral against the dollar.

According to him, it is likely to trade in the range of 64.50-64.80 a dollar today.