Jun 02, 2017 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens at 64.35 against US dollar

The Indian rupee has opened at 64.35 against the US dollar on Friday.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said the USD-INR pair continued to trade strong tracking global dollar weakness and in sync with other emerging markets currencies.

However, the gains are being capped by strong intervention, he added.

Raina expects the currency pair to trade in the 64.20-64.60 a dollar range today.

