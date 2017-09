Rupee opens 6 paise lower at 64.10 against US dollar

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee depreciated further in opening trade Tuesday on dollar demand. It started off trade at 64.10 a dollar, down 6 paise compared to previous day's closing of 64.02.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said he expects the USD-INR pair to play to global tunes.

The expected range could be 63.95-64.20 per dollar, he feels.

News related to North Korea-US spooked Indian currency market in previous session.

Yesterday, the rupee closed 2 paise lower at 64.04 per dollar against Friday's close of 64.02.