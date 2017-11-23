App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 23, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens 11 paise higher at 64.80 against US dollar

The Indian rupee has opened higher by 11 paise compared with previous day's closing level of 64.91 a dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has opened at 64.80 against the US dollar, higher by 11 paise compared with previous day's closing level of 64.91 a dollar.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said US FOMC minutes sounded caution on potential impact of sudden reversal of asset price inflation on growth.

Activity in the currency market is expected to be muted due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, according to him.

He feels the Rupee holds on to its gains registered post the Moody's upgrade and is expected to trade today in the range of 64.65-64.95 against the US dollar.

tags #Rupee

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.