Apr 19, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18 Rupee may depreciate to 64.80/dollar: Pramit Brahmbhatt Trading range for the day will be 64.50-64.80/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity. Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee has been weakening and may depreciate to 64.80/dollar. Trading range for the day will be 64.50-64.80/dollar."