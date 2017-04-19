App
Apr 19, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee may depreciate to 64.80/dollar: Pramit Brahmbhatt

Trading range for the day will be 64.50-64.80/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Veracity
Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Rupee has been weakening and may depreciate to 64.80/dollar. Trading range for the day will be 64.50-64.80/dollar."

