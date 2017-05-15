App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 15, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee may breach 64.20, says Pramit Brahmbhatt

The spot USD-INR pair is likely to trade in the range of 64-64.40/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Rupee may breach 64.20, says Pramit Brahmbhatt
Pramit Brahmbhatt
Pramit Brahmbhatt
Veracity

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Weak economic data released on last Friday as well as positive cues from domestic equity market may trigger a fall in the dollar."

He further added, "The rupee may breach 64.20/dollar levels and the spot USD-INR pair is likely to trade in the range of 64-64.40/dollar."

