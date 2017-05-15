May 15, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Rupee may breach 64.20, says Pramit Brahmbhatt
The spot USD-INR pair is likely to trade in the range of 64-64.40/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.
Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Weak economic data released on last Friday as well as positive cues from domestic equity market may trigger a fall in the dollar."He further added, "The rupee may breach 64.20/dollar levels and the spot USD-INR pair is likely to trade in the range of 64-64.40/dollar."