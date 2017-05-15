Rupee may breach 64.20, says Pramit Brahmbhatt

The spot USD-INR pair is likely to trade in the range of 64-64.40/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Weak economic data released on last Friday as well as positive cues from domestic equity market may trigger a fall in the dollar."