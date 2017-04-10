App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 07, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rupee hits 20-month high

The RBI held the repo rate at 6.25 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, and raised its inflation forecasts, increasing expectations it could even tighten should prices accelerate.

Rupee hits 20-month high

The Indian rupee hit a more than 1-1/2 year high on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its policy rate and expressed concerns about inflation, raising expectations it would no longer cut rates this year, while bonds fell and shares edged lower.

The RBI held the repo rate at 6.25 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, and raised its inflation forecasts, increasing expectations it could even tighten should prices accelerate.

Before the meeting, 21 of 34 economists had predicted stable prices would allow the RBI to cut rates this year.

The rupee strengthened to as much as 64.32 per dollar, its highest since August 2015, after also rallying on Thursday. It was last trading at 64.4025/4075 compared with Thursday's close of 64.52.

Bonds extended falls, with sentiment also hit after the RBI said it would start curbing excess liquidity after the government's move to withdraw higher-value bank notes from circulation led to a surge in bank deposits.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 6.82 percent after rising 12 basis points on Thursday.

"We do not expect any more rate cuts given (that) the journey to 4 percent inflation remains challenging. Yet we believe that weaker than expected growth will not allow the RBI to start increasing the policy repo rate over 2017," HSBC said in a note to clients.

Shares edged lower, tracking Asian stock markets as geopolitical concerns grew after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.

tags #Asian stock markets #BSE #HSBC #Indian Rupee #inflation #Nifty #NSE #RBI #repo rate #Reserve Bank of India #Rupee #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.