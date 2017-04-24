App
Apr 24, 2017 02:52 PM IST

Rupee gains against USD after first round of French election

Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Monday gained against the dollar, taking cues from its Asian peers, as the greenback depreciated after the outcome of the first round of the French presidential election.

At 02.45 PM, the rupee was trading at 64.44, 17 paise lower than its previous close. Both banks and exporters sold the American currency heavily during early trade.

Dealers said that the rupee's performance was in-line with its Asian peers like the Korean Won and the Turkish Lira, which were up 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent from their previous close respectively.

A dealer with a foreign bank said that most custodian banks were still looking to sell dollars, despite the dollar already being sold heavily earlier in the day. This could possibly push the rupee up to 64.35-64.40 levels by the end of the session, he said.

