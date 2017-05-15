Rupee gains 25 paise against dollar on back of strong domestic inflation

The rupee gained against the dollar on Monday to close at 64.06, 25 paise higher than its previous close, on the back of strong domestic inflation and industrial output data and weak US retail sales and inflation data.

Consumer price inflation eased to 2.99 percent in April from 3.89 percent in March, while the wholesale price inflation fell to 3.85 percent from 5.30 percent earlier.

Dealers said that inflows from foreign investors into the debt market remained strong on Monday, primarily due to the high real interest rate offered by the Indian market.

So far this year, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested USD 6.36 billion in Indian equities and USD 8.31 billion in Indian debt.

Also, some foreign portfolio investors sold dollars heavily throughout the session in order to invest in masala bond issues by state-owned National Highways Authority of India and NTPC.

“The rupee is likely to gain going forward on account of flows from foreign investors, which has been extremely strong,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities. “I see the rupee trading between 63.80 and 64.40 to the dollar for the rest of the week.”

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, fell sharply on Monday to 98.88, 37 points lower than its previous close.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark yield ended at 6.81 percent, 10 basis points lower than its previous close, driven by demand from foreign investors. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.